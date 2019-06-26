Juhi Parmar launches own version of healing mantra
Juhi Parmar has launched her own version of a healing mantra with her daughter Samairra
Actress Juhi Parmar has launched her own version of a healing mantra with her daughter Samairra. She has posted a glimpse of the version of "Ra Ma Da Sa Sa Say So Hung" on social media. Juhi is seen with her daughter on a beach in Maldives meditating and chanting the mantra.
"When I came at a juncture in life in which I truly felt broken, I looked for sources to heal. And in this quest as I healed, I realised how important it is for those in similar situations, possibly broken, to have a path to truly heal," Juhi, a single mother, said in a statement.
"When I started to meditate, I came across this mantra by chance. For me, this mantra has really helped me change. Having complete faith, letting go of what has happened and accepting life for its beauty, can really change one's perspective," added the actress, who got divorced in 2018 and also had a near-death experience earlier this year.
On having audio and video versions of the mantra, Juhi shared: "While the audio version should actually be used to meditate, the video version is somewhere a depiction of the changes this mantra has brought into my life.
"Our version of the healing mantra has been launched with a hope that the way I have found peace, so will many out there and this time from within, from the soul."
Juhi is proud that her "little one is singing and performing with me. It's amazing to see her sing this way without having been trained. She has added a special touch of innocence to the whole piece".
Top Stories of the Day:
- Karisma Kapoor turns 45: Interesting facts about the actress you may not know
- It was a quiet wedding ceremony for Aarti Chabria and Visharad Beedassy
- Have Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff officially broken up?
- Telly Tattle: Sanjay Gagnani's fanboy moment with Johny Lever
- Preity G Zinta: Will announce TV, film projects by year-end
- Ahan Shetty goes shirtless while playing football in Bandra
- Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were out on a dinner date in Bandra
- Sunny Leone, Malika Arora, Nushrat Bharucha at their gyms in Bandra
- Kunal Kapoor: Urgent need to address bullying
- Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari heads to Japan
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Shahid Kapoor kisses wife Mira and dances with Ishaan Khatter