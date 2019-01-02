Juhi Parmar: Tough to keep audience hooked nowadays

television

Juhi Parmar is back on the scene with Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Tantra, a supernatural thriller.

Juhi Parmar

"If a show runs for a year, it is considered a success," says Juhi Parmar, who is currently seen in the supernatural thriller, Tantra. "Today's audience is spoilt for choice. If a show is not engaging enough, people switch channels. Considering there are numerous channels these days, it's tough to keep the audience hooked nowadays," she explains.

After becoming a household name with Kumkum over a decade ago, Parmar was seen on several soaps and reality shows, including Bigg Boss 5, which she won in 2011. "I have done drama, comedy and mythology. Now, I wanted to try out a supernatural adventure," says Parmar about her decision to greenlight Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Tantra.

"People get bored watching you doing the same kind of work. In addition, working with Swastik Productions was like coming home. During the most difficult phase of my life [divorce from telly actor Sachin Shroff], they were supportive and accommodating. Also, the show is shot at Film City, which is a 20-minute drive from my home. So, I get to be with my daughter [Samaira]," she adds.

Parmar says Tantra does not encourage belief in superstition or black magic. "It aims to make people aware that it is not right. One cannot deny that it is prevalent all over the world, not just in India. It aims to tell them that such practices do not lead to any good," she explains.

While, Parmar doesn't believe in black magic, she says that "I have heard stories and that makes it difficult to not believe in it. I believe in occult science; energy is something I can understand and follow. Black magic is said to work on energies. That's how prayers work, and if prayers work, then black magic can work too. If you believe there is a God, then you have to believe there's a devil too, right?"

