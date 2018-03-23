Juhu businessman arrested by crime branch after veteran Bollywood actress files rape case

Then Juhu police had booked Ehsan, under Sections 304D (stalking) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code on January 25 based on her complaint. In her first case she alleged Ehsan constantly called and threatened her



The Mumbai Crime branch on Thursday arrested a Juhu based businessman after a veteran Bollywood actress filed a FIR against him. He was arrested on the same day.

According to the sources, the accused, identified as Mohammad Sarfraz Ehsan Khan, 47 will be produced in the court on Friday. Khan was accused under sections 376, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and several sections related to forgery.

In January, Khan was arrested by Juhu police station in connection with a harassment complaint filed by actor. He was booked under Sections 304D (stalking) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code on January 25 based on her complaint. (Read more)

In her first case she alleged that Khan constantly called and threatened her and that he turned up outside her house on the night of January 23 and demanded that he be let inside. He allegedly threatened her watchman before leaving and accosted actor the next day while she was leaving her house. (Read more)

The police, however are not divulging much details about the fresh complaint.

