Julen Lopetegui: I'm motivated despite loss

The last thing I'm thinking about is that. I worry about quickly picking up the boys and keep believing because it's the only way to change this run. We have to prepare ourselves for the next game."

Real striker Karim Benzema with manager Lopetegui on Saturday

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui stressed he was not thinking about was whether his job was under threat after his side's 1-2 loss at home to Levante, their third successive defeat in all competitions.

Jose Luis Morales' strike and a Roger Marti penalty put Levante 2-0 up inside the opening quarter of the LaLiga contest at the Bernabeu. Marcelo pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute — after Real had earlier in the second half surpassed their previous highest benchmark of 465 minutes without scoring.

The drought ended at 481 minutes — the European champions went into the match having not registered a goal in the four games since last month's 1-0 win over Espanyol. Real have lost four out of five in the winless streak and Lopetegui, who replaced Zinedine Zidane in the summer, is under pressure ahead of next weekend's El Clasico at Barcelona, before which Real host Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Lopetegui was quoted on Real's official website as saying when asked if his position was in danger: "I'm more motivated than ever. The last thing I'm thinking about is that. I worry about quickly picking up the boys and keep believing because it's the only way to change this run. We have to prepare ourselves for the next game."

