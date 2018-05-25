Julia Louis-Dreyfus to be awarded Mark Twain prize

The gong is awarded by the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts annually, since 1998



Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Emmy award-winning Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been announced the recipient of this year's Mark Twain Prize for American humour. The gong is awarded by the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts annually, since 1998.

"Like Mark Twain, Julia has enriched American culture with her iconic, unforgettable, and outright hilarious brand of humour," Deborah F Rutter, the president of the Kennedy Center, said in a statement. "Over four decades, her wildly original characters and her gift for physical comedy have left us in stitches," she added. The Veep star took to Twitter to share her excitement.

Dreyfus joins previous Mark Twain prize winners Bill Murray, Ellen DeGeneres, Carol Burnett and David Letterman.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever