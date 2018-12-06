Julia Roberts's Ben Is Back to hit Indian screens on December 14

hollywood

PVR Pictures will release the movie, written and directed by Peter Hedges. The film also stars Lucan Hedges, Courtney B. Vance and Kathryn Newton

Julia Roberts' "Ben Is Back" will release in India on December 14. PVR Pictures will release the movie, written and directed by Peter Hedges, in India, read a statement. The film also stars Lucan Hedges, Courtney B. Vance and Kathryn Newton. It is a story about a mother and son.

Ben Burns, 19, who unexpectedly returns to his family's suburban home on Christmas Eve. Ben's mother, Holly, is relieved and welcoming but wary of her son's drug addiction. Over a turbulent 24 hours, new truths are revealed, and a mother's undying love gets put to the test as Holly does everything in her power to keep Ben clean.

