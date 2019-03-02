Julia Roberts in talks for limited series

hollywood

Actress Julia Roberts is in talks for Amazon's limited series "Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win". The "Homecoming" star is currently in talks to star in and executive produce a limited series based on the book "Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win" by Jo Piazza.

The book follows Walsh, a candidate in the most hotly contested midterm Senate race in the US. A former Silicon Valley executive, Walsh and her family return to her downtrodden Pennsylvania hometown to run for office, but she is unprepared for just how dirty her opponent, her peers, and the media are willing to get.

Jon Robin Baitz will pen the series adaptation and executive produce. Roberts will executive produce the project under her Red Om banner along with Lisa Gillan and Marisa Gill.

News of the new potential TV starring vehicle for Roberts comes after she starred in Season 1 of "Homecoming", based on the podcast of the same name. The Oscar-winning actress will remain on the show as an executive producer.

"Homecoming" was picked up for two seasons when it was initially ordered at Amazon, but Roberts only had a one-year deal to star. The role marked the first series regular role of Roberts career.

