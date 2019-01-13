Julia Roberts pays Rs 72 lakh for World Cup football tickets
The tickets were up for grabs at a pre-Golden Globes fundraiser organised by Sean Penn for his Haiti charity, Community Organised Relief Efforts
Hollywood star Julia Roberts, who is a huge Manchester United fan, has splurged £80,000 (approx R72 lakh) for two 2022 Doha World Cup tickets at an auction in Los Angeles.
The tickets were up for grabs at a pre-Golden Globes fundraiser organised by Sean Penn for his Haiti charity, Community Organised Relief Efforts.
According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Jamie Foxx, Keegan-Michael Key and Mike Myers all eyed for the tickets, but it was the Pretty Woman star who walked away with them. Ben Stiller, Casey Affleck and Larry David are were a few names who were present at the do.
