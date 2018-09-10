Julianne Moore remembers working with Burt Reynolds

hollywood

Speaking to Variety, Moore said that she remembered the days, she worked with Reynolds in 1997 Oscar-nominated drama 'Boogie Nights'

Julianne Moore

Actor Julianne Moore remembered her working experience with Hollywood superstar Burt Reynolds, who died on September 6. Speaking to Variety, Moore said that she remembered the days, she worked with Reynolds in 1997 Oscar-nominated drama 'Boogie Nights'.

She said that the not only did she work with him in the film but also in the 1980's show 'B.L. Stryker'. Moore said that she was saddened by the death as according to her, Reynolds is the superstar in the truest sense of the word.

Reynolds, who was set to star alongside Brad Pitt in upcoming film 'Once upon a time in Hollywood' passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in America's Florida.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever