Julie Andrews to voice Key Role in Aquaman

Julie Andrews

Veteran actress Julie Andrews will voice a key role in Aquaman. The movie, led by Jason Momoa, is from the house of DC Films and Warner Bros. Andrews will voice Karathen, a mythical sea creature that helps Momoa's waterbound hero broker peace between Atlantis and the dry land, reported variety.com.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Peter Safran, a producer on Aquaman, said: "We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered. "And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer."

The film will hit the screens in India on December 14, a week ahead of its release in the US. In the US, it opens two days before the release of "Mary Poppins Returns" when Emily Blunt will take on a role originated by Andrews in the 1964 Disney classic "Mary Poppins". Andrews won the Best Actress Oscar for the role.

