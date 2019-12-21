Juliette for StyleCracker Indian 1000 Guineas

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The three year old filly Juliette, the shock winner of the Maharaja Morvi Trophy, will have to shoulder the responsibility of carrying the western India hopes into the grade 1, StyleCracker Indian 1000 Guineas, the first Classic of the current Mumbai season, slated as the feature event of the Saturday card at Mahalaxmi. I generally consider "impressive win despite a long lay-off" as a guaranteed sign of the form upgrade, and therefore, without second thoughts, nominate Juliette (trained by Karthik G and to be ridden by Colm O'Donoghue) as the first choice.

Juliette, however, will have to watch out for two outstation challengers: Well Connected (David Allan up) from the yard of the Bangalore-based trainer S Padmanabhan and Gift Of Grace (P S Chouhan up) trained by S Attaollahi.

Among others, the Dallas Todywalla-trained Missing You, whose last run was too bad to be true, can put up a bold show in the hands of Neeraj Rawal.

First race at 2.15 pm.

Selections:

Nawabzada Rashiduzzafar Khan Trophy (Class II; 2000m)

Lorraine 1, Gloriosus 2, Momentum 3.

M N Nazir Trophy (For 4y&o, class III; 1400m)

Run Forrest Run 1, Tanjo 2, Dazzling Star 3.

Venus De Milo Trophy (Class V; 1800m)

Brilliant Gold 1, Ex's And Oh's 2, Black Cherry 3.

Kejriwal Trophy (For 5y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Mighty Warrior 1, Tenerife 2, Ustad Pedro 3.

Sir Homi Mehta Sprint Challenge - Gr 3 (For 3y&o; 1000m)

Iron Age 1, Clymene 2, Intense Stylist 3.

StyleCracker Indian 1000 Guineas - Gr 1 (For 3y old Indian fillies; 1600m)

Juliette 1, Well Connected 2, Gift Of Grace 3.

Uttam Singh Trophy (For 3y, class IV; 1400m)

Noble Heir 1, Lion King 2, Cellini 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Iron Age (5-1)

Upsets: Gentillesse (2-5), Transform (4-10) & Rumba (7-6)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates