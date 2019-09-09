Jumana Khan: Dubai's doyenne of fashion is going to make a heart-throbbing debut in Indian movies

A 2 million + fanbase, still proliferating, Dubai's fashion icon, Jumana khan with her consummate and elegant skills and beauty is turning out to be a hotshot and is seizing the hearts of the untold. Being unrivalled and unparalleled, her charisma is stupendous.

Being solicited to multitudinous events, the 22-year-old, unprecedented talent has proclaimed of joining the Indian movie industry. She has hitherto signed two movies. The plans of a South Indian movie have already been effectuated. She is the female lead. The WFFA nominee has a colossal fanbase on social media. Prior to her debut, she has also collaborated with prominent tik-tok stars, like the team07 boys.

The voguish icon, after her colossal success in Dubai, is ready for a heart-throbbing debut. After conquering multiple niches of blogger/influencer, she has singled out the niche of acting.

The news is like a boon to her fans. Jumana's DMs are jam-packed with wishes. She has thanked all her fans for the overwhelming love. We also wish her debut to be a Titanic one. We wish her good luck for the future too!

