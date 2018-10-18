'Jumbo' Anil Kumble lands up with flurry of wishes for his 48th birthday

cricket

Anil Kumble

Birthday wishes poured in for India's leg spin legend Anil Kumble, who turned 48 yesterday. Kumble's spin partner Harbhajan Singh was effusive in wishing his former captain. "Happy birthday to my idol, and my teammate, and an inspiration! Hope you have a lifetime of success in every path you take! Have a great day ahead love always Anil bhai," tweeted Bhajji.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag hailed Kumble's gutsy qualities. "Happiest birthday to one of India's greatest ever match winners, a man who defined grit and courage. Those toe-crushing yorkers to tail-enders are something even pace bowlers struggle to execute. Have a great & jumbo life ahead," he tweeted.

Current India cricketers also joined in wishing the former India skipper. "Happy Birthday to one of India's greatest bowlers! @anilkumble1074, wish you an incredible year ahead!" tweeted Ajinkya Rahane.

