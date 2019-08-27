Jumbo Julie dies at Odisha Zoo

nature-wildlife

The elephant had been displaying the sign of acute abdominal colic from late afternoon on Monday that caused it physical discomfort and died by 7:09 pm during treatment

Julie, a female elephant at the Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar passed away. Pic/ANI

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha): Female elephant Julie on Monday passed away at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneshwar on Monday. The elephant was displaying the sign of acute abdominal colic from late afternoon on Monday that caused it physical discomfort and died by 7:09 pm during treatment. The actual cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Odisha: Julie, a female elephant at the Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar passed away, today. Cause of death yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/ssb0ltNvPB — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

Julie was rescued from a forest in Dhenkanal Division at the age of two in May 2009 and was brought to Nandankanan Zoo, where she had been residing since then. "It had been accepting less feed from yesterday and was showing sign of acute colic from 2.00 PM today causing physical discomfort. It was attended quickly by Zoo vets and treatment was continuing. During treatment, it breathed its last. The exact cause of death shall be ascertained after a Post Mortem," a zoo official said. The Nandankanan Zoo is now left with one male and six female elephants.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates