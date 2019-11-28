Jump for joy

Yes, life is already full of ups and downs and it can get stressful. But what if there was a way to literally bounce out of your funk? That's the kind of high we had hoped for when we heard that the city is getting its first trampoline adventure park.

Here's some trivia that'll spread instant cheer — did you know that just 10 minutes of bouncing on a trampoline is equal to 30 minutes of jogging? Safe to say, we jumped at the chance to take a sneak peek at Bounce, which opens on December 1 in Malad West. We suggest you keep two hours aside if you want to enjoy all the attractions at the venue, which has a total of 85 trampolines.

Our verdict: Just an hour of bouncing will immediately put a spring in your step, whether you're a child, parent or stressed-out working Mumbaikar. Here are The Guide's top five experiences:

If kids wanna jump

If you have very young kids — preschoolers to elementary grade — this zone is an exclusive play area for them. It features trampolines with a gentler bounce, as well as a jungle gym and a slide. This area does not have age restrictions but is meant for kids who can walk unassisted and are under 110 cm. Hosts supervising this area are specifically trained to work with children to ensure they have fun while avoiding injuries. All hosts across the venue are trained in first-aid.

Fun meter:

Hard work, soft landing

The X Park is for anyone who's obsessed over parkour videos on YouTube and Instagram. Our jaws dropped at the awesome tricks the hosts demonstrated — scaling walls like Spiderman, nimbly leaping from moving blocks and vault boxes. But, if the adventure challenge course is too intimidating, as it was for us, we recommend the zip line. Even beginners will enjoy this, and we went back for several turns. Like all novices, we were afraid of falling first, but turns out, falling can be fun on the soft, padded flooring. This area requires shoes, preferably with flat soles.

Fun meter:

Beginner's luck

The best place to begin your tour is probably the Free Jump Arena, or 32 Jump Street, as we like to think of it. This zone features 32 interconnected trampolines that can accommodate one person each. Surrounded by foam padding on all sides and corners, this is a safe space where we could just jump for joy. Don't be embarrassed to fall. We fell on our bums a lot, but the hosts (trainers) showed us how to make a cool trick out of that too!

Fun meter:

Take a leap of faith

'Fall' season has finally arrived in Mumbai at the Big Bag. "Jump!" said the hosts, as we stood at the edge of a cliff. For a second, there was a prickle of fear, and then the adrenaline washed over us as we literally took a leap of faith. We landed into what felt like a cloud, but was really a giant inflatable bag sitting in a five-foot-deep pit. This area is great for beginners but also perfect to practise aerial moves that can be used in high-performance trampoline sports, or skateboarding and diving.

Fun meter:

On the winning team

Once we got a handle on bouncing, we put it to test with a friendly game of Bounce Dodgeball. We jumped upwards and sideways on the trampoline court as we tried to dodge the balls that were whizzing around. The balls are soft, but you'll be out of the game all the same if they touch you. With a little help from the hosts, our team won the game. We recommend this for casual activity, as a team-building exercise or simply a fun way to burn a ton of calories without realising it.

Fun meter:

Also Try

Slam Dunk: Basketball on trampolines! Is this what Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant feel like when they're flying to the hoop?

High Performance Area: The high-performance trampolines are a great training ground for more advanced manoeuvres and for athletes pursuing sports like skateboarding and free-running.

Super Tramp: Try out this Olympic-grade, 5x5-metre monster of a trampoline to advance your skills further.

Dos and don'ts

Book online for a discount

Carry limited valuables; limited lockers are available for '100 while open storage is free

Do carry a water bottle; you can refill it here

Don't eat a big meal right before jumping

Don't wear tight or overly flowy clothes

Don't forget to take breaks

Don't jump on a trampoline if it is already occupied

Do wear anti-slip socks provided by venue at a nominal charge. These can be taken home and used in the next visit too.

AT Terrace, Infiniti Mall, New Link Road, Malad West.

TIME 10 am to 10 pm

ENTRY Hourly passes start at Rs 796 for adults and Rs 636 for kids (inclusive of taxes); anti-slip socks are Rs 50 per pair and lockers are an additional Rs 100 (Note: Prices above

are for weekdays. Weekend prices for adults: Rs 884 and kids: Rs 742)

