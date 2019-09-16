Junaid Bhat: From clueless about camera to the professional photo journalist

Photojournalism is really a difficult job. Only people who are into it knows the ground reality and are one of the most hardworking people. One of the most hardworking and successful photojournalists from Kashmir is Junaid Bhat.

Junaid Bhat is a young 25-year-old photojournalist and activist from Kashmir. His voyage was not at all easy, he struggled a lot and face numerous obstacles but being strong he decided to go on with his profession. He first saw the device called camera in the year 2013, after that he chose this as his profession and started capturing pictures from his android mobile phone because he realised that people never capture the events took place on their side but only of Srinagar. He had been clicking photos from past 3 years but his photos were not published anywhere so he decided to mail his photos to a local daily newspaper and on the next day he saw his photos were published in the newspaper. He then started sending emails to different newspapers, Greater Kashmir, which is considered to be Kashmir’s largest circulated local English daily newspaper. It was like a dream come true when he saw himself getting featured in Greater Kashmir. He had also worked with many renowned national as well as international newspaper companies.

That was hope for him after that he pursued a 3-year course of filmmaking and attended many workshops and photo-competitions in Delhi. He met a lot of professional people during this period of time which proved made him successful.

From being not able to afford a camera and walking for 20 Km camera hot damaged many times while covering the protest and clashes, have suffered various losses during the unrest and violence and was hit by pellets many times and a bullet once thus proved his immense dedication towards his profession.

We wish him all the best for his future.

