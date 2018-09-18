Junior docs at BRD go on strike after 13 colleagues booked for allegedly beating up man

national

Junior doctors took strong exception to an FIR registered against 13 of their colleagues and proceeded on a strike

Health services at the BRD medical college were hit Monday as junior doctors went on an indefinite strike after 13 of their colleagues were booked for allegedly beating up a man. A local resident, Shiv Kumar, had accused some junior doctors of beating him up on September 10.

Junior doctors took strong exception to an FIR registered against 13 of their colleagues and proceeded on a strike. They shouted slogans outside the office of Principal Ganesh Kumar, demanding the charge of 'attempt to murder' against their colleagues be dropped.

They said such action would not only discourage doctors from discharging their duty but would also inculcate a sense of fear among them. Kumar requested them to return to duty in the interest of patients.

'Doctors were fearful after the action but our emergency services and outpatient departments continued to be functional to serve patients. We also spoke with the SSP and DM and presented our view,' Kumar said. SHO Jaideep Rai said the 13 junior doctors were booked under relevant IPC sections, including those relating to attempt to murder.

