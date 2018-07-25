Search

Junior doctors strike in Madhya Pradesh continues to disrupt medical services

Jul 25, 2018, 15:58 IST | IANS

Parleys held between the striking doctors, who are demanding an increase in monthly stipend to Rs 20,000, and authorities on Tuesday failed to break the deadlock

Representational Image

Services in Madhya Pradesh's medical colleges and hospitals continued to be affected on Wednesday, the third day of the strike by junior doctors. The strike continued despite the fact that the Medical Education Department invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act to prevent agitation by employees in the medical colleges and even sacked an unspecified number of striking junior doctors from service.

After authorities threatened action, the junior doctors submitted mass resignations.

Owing to the strike, patients at medical colleges and hospitals in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gawalior and Rewa faced inconvenience, forcing many to approach private hospitals for treatment.

"Patients are in a bad condition. They are not being admitted. There is no one to attend to them. The dates for operations are being postponed," griped Santosh Malaviya, who had come here from Raisen to get a family member treated.

