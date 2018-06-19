Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom crosses 100 crore-mark in India

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom is the 8th foreign movie ever to reach 100 crore at the Indian box-office. So far, the movie's worldwide earnings stand at $370 million

Still from the movie

Chris Pratt-starrer Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom crossed the coveted 100-crore mark at the Indian box office on its second weekend. In an official release by Universal Pictures International confirmed it. It also mentioned that it is the 8th foreign title ever to reach 100 crore at the Indian box-office.

"The film's 2nd weekend gross box-office is the 5th biggest for a foreign title", read the release. In China also the movie opened with a bang at box office with a earning of $111.9 million over the weekend. So far, the movie's worldwide earnings stand at $370 million.

The movie is about an island Isla Nublar abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. Things start turning when the island¿s dormant volcano begins roaring to life. The main crux of the movie is when Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has been released in four languages in India viz English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and opened in more than 1900 screens on June 7. The film is yet to release in the US on June 22.

Also Read: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Movie Review

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever