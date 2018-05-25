'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' gets new India release date

Universal Pictures India's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", which was scheduled to release on June 8 in India, will now open a day before



Universal Pictures India's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", which was scheduled to release on June 8 in India, will now open a day before. The film is all set to now release in India on June 7. The second instalment of the "Jurassic World" series will open on Thursday in more than 2300 screens, two weeks before its US release date, read a statement to IANS.



It will clash with superstar Rajinikanth's "Kaala". "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In the film, directed by J.A. Bayona, stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles from "Jurassic World" as Owen and Claire, respectively. Actor Jeff Goldblum will returns as Dr. Ian Malcolm.



The film begins three years ahead of the previous film where the theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. The island Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

