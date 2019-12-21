Jurgen Klopp: A massive opportunity

Liverpool players celebrate their win over Mexico's Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi- final at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Wednesday. Liverpool will face Flamengo in the final tonight. pic/ AFP

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Doha: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to suggestions the Club World Cup doesn't matter by insisting Saturday's final against Flamengo represents a "massive opportunity" for the Anfield club. Klopp's team have taken time out from their Premier League title push to come to Qatar for a competition that is viewed differently in Europe to the rest of the world. While Flamengo fans have travelled to Doha in large numbers to back their team's bid to become the first South American winners since 2012, few Liverpool supporters would rather see their side lift the Club World Cup than win a first English title in 30 years, or retain the Champions League.

"It is not an advantage or a disadvantage, but the situation is different. Flamengo got sent here with a clear order to win it and to come back as heroes, and we got told to stay at home and play the English League Cup," Klopp said at Friday's pre- final press conference at the Khalifa International Stadium. His comments came after Liverpool sent out a team of academy players for their League Cup quarter- final against Aston Villa on Tuesday, losing 5- 0, while their senior squad travelled to Doha for Wednesday's 2- 1 semi- final win over Monterrey of Mexico.

"The view in Europe is completely different to the view in the rest of the world, but that view has changed for me since I was here. For us it is really special now. We are here so we want to give it a proper try. Yes we feel the tension in this situation but we feel it's a massive opportunity," Klopp added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever