Jurgen Klopp: Be the best stay-at-home fans

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool supporters to prove themselves the best "stay at home fans in the world" after English police said on Friday they wanted any potential Premier League title-clincher for the Reds played at a neutral venue in a bid to avoid a mass gathering outside Anfield. Premier League chiefs have set June 17 as the date for the top flight to restart following the Coronavirus delay. They hope to play the majority of the matches behind closed doors on a home and away basis at clubs' usual stadiums.

However, police are concerned about the issue of hardcore fans potentially flouting social distancing rules by congregating wherever their team play and want several fixtures, including Manchester City and Manchester United games not involving Liverpool, played at neutral venues. Liverpool are two wins away from sealing their first English title for 30 years. The Reds could be crowned champions as early as the first weekend of the restart if Manchester City lose to Arsenal and they beat

Everton in a Merseyside derby. "I heard a few days ago a really good phrase about how we have the best home fans in the world, so we should maybe now say the best stay at home fans in the world," Klopp told beIN SPORTS.

"Now we are really desperate to play because we want to become champions on the pitch and it looks like we can do that wherever it will be," the German boss added. "We hope it will be at Anfield but we don't know, and that's not important.

"Most of the people on this planet have never had a chance in the life to become champion of the Premier League, for us it looks like that we have that chance. So we take it. "However, there will be a moment in our life when we have time and the opportunity and it's allowed again to celebrate together."

Klopp insisted winning the title in an empty stadium would still be an "absolutely exceptional day in my life". "It's not perfect, but we know for a while and it will not be perfect but we are already used to that," he said.

