Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool can stay on top without spending much

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not believe he has to spend millions in the transfer market, saying it is a tricky task to improve his English Premier League (EPL) winners. Klopp's side were last week crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years with a record seven games to go. The COVID-19 outbreak, which put the EPL on hold for three months, is likely to have a significant impact on the football transfer market.

But Klopp said even if he had a significant war chest, spending it would not necessarily be easy or the right thing to do. "We cannot spend millions and millions and millions because we want to or we think it is nice to do. We never wanted that," Klopp said.

No bid for Gomes: Lampard

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard said that Chelsea had not made a bid for free agent Angel Gomes and was tight-lipped over a link with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 21.

Manchester United have confirmed Gomes, 19, is leaving Old Trafford, with the midfielder's services now in high demand. Asked if Chelsea had made a bid for Gomes, Lampard said: "Yes, I can elaborate to the point that it's never been mentioned at my end, so that's it." And when asked if there is any interest, Lampard added: "No." Chelsea will head to West Ham for tonight's EPL clash looking for a sixth straight win in all competitions.

Burnley on the rise

On Monday, Burnley captain Ben Mee marked his 300th appearance for the club by scoring in a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace as the Clarets climbed to eighth in the EPL table. Victory saw Burnley go level on points with Tottenham Hotspur and keep alive their hopes of European football next season.

