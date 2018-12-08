Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool's win won't affect Pep & Co

football

Jurgen Klopp has to deal with a number of injuries at precisely the wrong time with his team two games into a run of 10 matches in five weeks

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp does not think Premier League leaders Manchester City are feeling the pressure of Liverpool maintaining their chase — even if his side go top of the table.

An early start at Bournemouth today means the Reds could overtake their rivals, who have an evening kick-off at fourth-placed Chelsea, but the German does not believe that will have much effect.

City have won 13 of their 15 matches — Liverpool's best start to a season in their history has seen them win 12 — and already scored 15 more goals than their fellow unbeaten rivals. "I don't think [Manchester City] feel pressure! They don't look like they do," said Klopp.

"That's not the first target anyway, the first target is to try to perform on the highest level, because it's needed at Bournemouth. Eddie is doing a fantastic job there, and it will be difficult enough."

