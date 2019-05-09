Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool players: These boys are f*****g giants

football

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is emotionally charged after stunning 4-0 win over Barcelona sends his team into Champions League final

Liverpool players sing their anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' with fans after beating Barcelona at Anfield on Tuesday. Pics/AFP

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was ecstatic after his team pulled off one of the most remarkable turnarounds in UEFA Champions League history, thrashing Lionel Messi's Barcelona 4-0 to reach the final for the second year. Stand-in striker Divock Origi and sub Georginio Wijnaldum both scored twice as Barcelona threw away a 3-0 first-leg lead and crashed out at Anfield.

Liverpool, who are set to be pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City this weekend, went into the match deprived of two of their top attackers in Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino due to injury.



Jurgen Klopp

However, Origi and Wijnaldum stepped up magnificently, leaving Klopp to marvel at his players in a joyous outburst laced with profanities. "It's 10 past 10, most of your children are probably in bed. These boys are f*****g giants. It's unbelievable," he told BT Sport.

Interestingly, Origi would have not started had Salah — the EPL's top scorer with 22 goals — and Firmino been fit. Instead, he notched his first ever goal in the Champions League on seven minutes, pouncing on the rebound after Marc-Andre ter Stegen had denied Jordan Henderson.

Wijnaldum sent Anfield into raptures twice in a matter of minutes. He was first found by Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross and drilled under Ter Stegen. And from Liverpool's next attack, Xherdan Shaqiri picked out Wijnaldum to head home at the Kop end.

A sluggish Barca were then made to look foolish when they were caught napping by a quickly-taken Alexander-Arnold corner to an unmarked Origi who fired home to spark off massive celebrations at Anfield.



Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum jumps to score off a header v Barcelona on Tuesday; (top) Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claps

How Liverpool scored...

7th min Origi taps it in from close range

54th min Wijnaldum shoots off a deflected cross

56th min Wijnaldum scores off a header

79th min Origi turns in a hastily taken corner

