Jurgen Klopp: There is still some room for improvement

Even goalscorer Sadio Mane and stars Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were told they weren't at their best as Liverpool held on to avoid another Roma miracle comeback in the Stadio Olimpico



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with striker Mohamed Salah after the win over Roma

Jurgen Klopp warned Liverpool they need to improve to match holders Real Madrid after riding their luck to advance to the Champions League final 7-6 on aggregate despite losing 4-2 in Rome. Even goalscorer Sadio Mane and stars Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were told they weren't at their best as Liverpool held on to avoid another Roma miracle comeback in the Stadio Olimpico.

"It's the first time we were not really as good as we can be. We needed luck and that is what we had. We were not patient enough. The good news is we can play much better. There is enough space for improvement and that's no problem," said Klopp.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever