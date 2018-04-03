Jurgen Klopp's style can bring trophies to Liverpool: John Arne Riise

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise believes Jurgen Klopp's attacking brand of football will pay dividends in the form of trophies



Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise believes Jurgen Klopp's attacking brand of football will pay dividends in the form of trophies. Riise is relishing tomorrow's Champions League tie against Man City.

"Klopp will win trophies. The style of play now is amazing and they are doing well in the Champions League. Hopefully next season they can start better in EPL so they can fight from the beginning."

