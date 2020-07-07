Just a rumour! Esha Deol denies her comeback with the television show

Speculation was rife that Esha Deol Takhtani would be making her television debut with Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishnodevi. On Monday, the actor clarified that there was no truth to it. Deol, who is planning a comeback, is reading scripts for films and web shows and will make an announcement when the time is right.

Esha Deol's spokesperson stated, "On behalf of Esha Deol Takhtani, we would like to clarify that all reports floating around media regarding her role in a serial are untrue. She is not playing any character in the serial. She is a devotee of Ma Vaishno Devi and wishes everyone associated with the serial all the best. Currently, Esha is busy reading scripts, for movies, web series and digital films and also excited with her new role as an author with her book Amma Mia published by Penguin Books. She will soon announce her film project when the time is right."

In a media interaction, Esha Deol shared, "I also have a couple of other projects lined up for the future on different OTT platforms. I think digital is the future, and not just due of the lockdown owing to the unfortunate COVID-19 situation we are in. In general too, many now want to see films on the move. I'm happy and proud to be part of this medium."

"Well, I started acting from the age of 18 and being in front of the camera remains my first love. I still look fit and good. But yes, this is a great time to get into production for the digital medium as well and produce some meaningful content -- the kind I believe in." Esha Deol further continued.

