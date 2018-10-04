Just do it

things-to-do

A workshop promises to make you fitter through simple exercises by your desk

Upper Back Rotations: Sit unsupported on your work chair or bench with your feet comfortably resting on the floor. Your knees should be hip-width apart. Then clench your fists and cross your hands across the shoulders. Now rotate your upper back without moving your hips and legs. Turn to either side and hold still for five to 10 seconds. Repeat the exercise three times

It's easy for us to remember the first and the last thing we do at work every day — mainly, rushing to and away from our seat. But the hours in between can only be best described by our moth-like behaviour of being glued to our screen; a lifestyle that health experts call sedentary.

So, when we come across Stay Fit While You Sit, a workshop with perhaps the most self-explanatory title, we cannot wait to rush into it, even if that means taking some effort. And we realise that working out for us may be more of a necessity than choice when we speak to Manasi Rajadhyaksha, a sports and musculoskeletal physiotherapist, who will be conducting the session.



Seated marches: Start by sitting upright on your office chair or bench with your hair tied up and look straight . A chair without an arm rest works best for this exercise so your movement isn't restricted. Place your hands beside your thighs and lift one leg up at a time in a marching movement. Repeat the exercise 10 times with each leg and do two sets.

"For the past five years or so, work hours in the city have become more extensive where on an average an individual only gets 20 to 25 per cent of personal time. Plus, the number of young patients coming in for neck and back problems has increased. So the main concept behind the event is to just focus on movement," Rajadhyaksha explains.

The workout

She then gives us three simple exercises to try out at the office — seated marches, upper back rotations, and wall sliders. (Disclaimer: Try these only if you do not have any known or diagnosed pain or injury).



Wall sliders: Start by standing with your back against the wall — hips, shoulder blades and back of your head included. Make sure you place your feet away from the wall with your knees slightly bent and relaxed. Start with placing your hands against the wall with your elbows bent, and gradually straighten up. Do two sets with 10 repetitions. Pics/Ashish Rane

The first two workouts are easy to follow, owing to our previous gym experience. Both exercises work on strengthening your core. It would certainly help to do the same on a chair that doesn't have an armrest, so your side movement isn't restricted. Although the wall sliders really helped with stretching and regaining our posture, we do not think it to be feasible in our workplace.

It is advisable to try this if your office has a dedicated gym area. When we mention the same to Rajadhyaksha, her reply is simple — that we get our priorities straight. "The idea of looking after your body is exercising whenever you need to even if you haven't found any other time in your day. I walk at airports or stretch even if I have a hectic travel schedule or have people staring at me. My body comes first. I feel that's what we have got wrong in India where we care about what others say, and thus we sometimes neglect our bodies."

On October 5, 3 pm to 4 pm

AT WorkAmp, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East

CALL 49454444

Cost Rs 1,250

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates