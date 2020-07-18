'Just hope we're not the ones in the wrong plane,' says Soni Razdan

Like the rest of us, Soni Razdan is wondering when things will be back to normal. The rising Coronavirus cases has made the veteran actor think aloud and seek reassurance.

She tweeted, "Everything is going to be all right. Please tell us. We really need to hear this right now."

‘Everything is going to be all right.’ Please tell us that. Over and over again. We really need to hear this right now. Reminds one of the Lufthansa ad. ‘Grandpa ! We are in the wrong plane !’ ‘No no. Everything is fine...’ Just hope we’re not the ones in the wrong plane ! — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 16, 2020

Razdan added that she was reminded of an airline ad in which a youngster asks his grandfather if they are in the wrong plane. "Just hope we're not the ones in the wrong plane," she wrote. For now, Razdan is living on hope.

Recently, Soni Razdan was among the many celebrities who disabled their Instagram comments after receiving hate and expletive-laden messages on it. The veteran actor wrote that she loved receiving constructive feedback from netizens "but was sadly getting the filthiest abusive muck from some."

It all started after the nepotism issue was raised once again after Sushant Singh Rajut's demise. Star kids and their parents were equally trolled for encouraging nepotism, and several celebs had limited their comments section on social media.

On the work front, Soni Razdan was last seen in War and The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, a web show.

