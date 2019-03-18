Just joking
An evening of laughter with Kaneez Surkha
Enjoy an evening of laughter with Comicstaan judge Kaneez Surkha, who's also a member of comedy group The Improvisers, and ex-counsellor Sumaira Shaikh, who gave up giving people psychological advice in order to make them giggle instead.
On March 20, 9 pm
At Chocolateria San Churro, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 250
