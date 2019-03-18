Just joking

things-to-do

An evening of laughter with Kaneez Surkha

Enjoy an evening of laughter with Comicstaan judge Kaneez Surkha, who's also a member of comedy group The Improvisers, and ex-counsellor Sumaira Shaikh, who gave up giving people psychological advice in order to make them giggle instead.

On March 20, 9 pm

At Chocolateria San Churro, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250

