Just joking

Updated: Mar 18, 2019, 08:31 IST | The Guide Team

An evening of laughter with Kaneez Surkha

Enjoy an evening of laughter with Comicstaan judge Kaneez Surkha, who's also a member of comedy group The Improvisers, and ex-counsellor Sumaira Shaikh, who gave up giving people psychological advice in order to make them giggle instead.

On March 20, 9 pm
At Chocolateria San Churro, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 250

