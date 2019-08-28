Just joking

things-to-do

Catch Abhijit Ganguly's stand up comedy show at Powai

Abhijit Ganguly

Stand-up

Abhijit Ganguly is known to have made jokes on everything from being a Bengali in Delhi to being a married guy in the comedy space. He is going to perform at a café in Powai, where the comedian will present an hour-long set.

On August 29, 8.30 pm

At Harry's Bar and Cafe, 103, Ventura Park, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499

