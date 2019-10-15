Just joking

The only way a comic can ever find out if his jokes work well in front of an audience is when he or she tries it out on stage. That’s exactly what Amit Tandon, one of the more seasoned comedians in the circuit, will do at a gig tomorrow at a Khar West venue.

On October 16, 7 pm

At The Habitat, OYO Townhouse, Khar West. Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 400

