Just like his films, Karan Johar's Diwali celebrations were grand and filled with big stars!
Karan Johar hosted a Diwali Puja at his Dharma office, and as expected, it was a starry affair.
Trust Karan Johar to be as grand as possible, be it in his films or his parties or even his Diwali Puja. He hosted a Diwali Puja at his Dharma Office today and it was indeed a grand affair. Right from Anil Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal to Kartik Aaryan to Varun Dhawan to Sidharth Malhotra to Janhvi Kapoor, the Puja was attended by The Who's who of the Hindi film fraternity. Have a look at the pictures the filmmaker posted on his Instagram account:
And being the doting dad that he is, he also posted a picture with his children, Roohi and Yash. Take a look:
2020 is going to be one of the most important years for the filmmaker as he has some major films lined-up. He'll end 2019 with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani's Good Newwz, and next year will see the releases of films like Gunjan Saxena, Bhoot- Part 1, Sooryavanshi, Brahmastra (Part 1) and Takht, which he also directs. He blends all the possible genres in one single year, and that seems to be an audacious step.
2019 may not have turned out to be as memorable for Johar as both Kalank and Student of the Year 2 paled in expectations, but we are sure he's going to bounce back next year and also prove his versatility as a filmmaker.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor attended Ekta Kapoor's lavish Diwali bash in Juhu, Mumbai. Everyone's favourite couple, Rishi and Neetu, looked fantastic in their classy traditional wear. (All pictures/Yogen Shah)
-
Mira Rajput Kapoor linked arms with Shahid Kapoor as they posed for shutterbugs at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party. Mira looked gorgeous in a hot pink and teal kurta set, while Shahid opted for a black-orange ombre kurta with black pants.
-
Mouni Roy looked ethereal in her grey embroidered lehenga. The Gold actress kept her hair open and wavy and added a dash of colour to her look with her bright red lippie.
-
Tusshar Kapoor, too, was spotted at sister Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash in Juhu, Mumbai. Tusshar opted for an off-white kurta and pyjama set for the event.
-
Aftab Shivdasani attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party with wife Nin Dusanj. Nin was a vision in a white lehenga, while Aftab complemented her with his all-black look.
-
Anita Hassanandani graced the Diwali party with her husband Rohit Reddy. Anita looked lovely in a navy blue lehenga and minimal makeup.
-
Chunky Panday was all smiles when spotted at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash in Juhu, Mumbai.
-
Kunal Kemmu also dropped by Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party in an all-white kurta-pyjama. The actor was last seen in the multistarrer, Kalank.
-
Also spotted at the party were filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with his filmmaker wife Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Ashwini opted for a pretty orange sari, while Nitesh wore a maroon kurta with jeans.
-
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa stole the show in their amazing traditional outfits. Rajkummar opted for a kurta and jacket worn over pyjamas, while Patralekhaa was clad in the most gorgeous ivory sari paired with a pink blouse.
-
Rhea Kapoor made an appearance at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash with beau Karan Boolani. Rhea looked exquisite in her blue-white lehenga-choli.
-
Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor posed together for the cameras at the party. Maheep Kapoor wore a pretty green salwar kameez, while husband Sanjay Kapoor wore a kurta and jacket over black jeans. Karan lit up the event in his sunny yellow kurta.
-
Shabir Ahluwalia attended the extravagant Diwali bash with wife Kanchi Kaul. Shabir was last seen in the TV show Kundali Bhagya, and recently in AltBalaji's show Fixerr.
-
Nushrat Bharucha was fabulous in her maroon maxi skirt and crop top outfit. The actress kept her hair back and opted for a nude makeup look.
-
Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also clicked at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party in Juhu, Mumbai.
Ekta Kapoor threw a lavish Diwali party for her industry friends in Juhu, Mumbai. Celebrities like Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Nushrat Bharucha, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Anita Hassanandani, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Tusshar Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Aftab Shivdasani, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Rajkummar Rao with Patralekhaa, Rhea Kapoor with Karan Boolani attended the bash. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Star Predictions: Will Karan Johar get married this year?