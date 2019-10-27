Just like his films, Karan Johar's Diwali celebrations were grand and filled with big stars!

Trust Karan Johar to be as grand as possible, be it in his films or his parties or even his Diwali Puja. He hosted a Diwali Puja at his Dharma Office today and it was indeed a grand affair. Right from Anil Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal to Kartik Aaryan to Varun Dhawan to Sidharth Malhotra to Janhvi Kapoor, the Puja was attended by The Who's who of the Hindi film fraternity. Have a look at the pictures the filmmaker posted on his Instagram account:

And being the doting dad that he is, he also posted a picture with his children, Roohi and Yash. Take a look:

2020 is going to be one of the most important years for the filmmaker as he has some major films lined-up. He'll end 2019 with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani's Good Newwz, and next year will see the releases of films like Gunjan Saxena, Bhoot- Part 1, Sooryavanshi, Brahmastra (Part 1) and Takht, which he also directs. He blends all the possible genres in one single year, and that seems to be an audacious step.

2019 may not have turned out to be as memorable for Johar as both Kalank and Student of the Year 2 paled in expectations, but we are sure he's going to bounce back next year and also prove his versatility as a filmmaker.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates