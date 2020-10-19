Just like Joe Biden, P Chidambaram asks voters to choose hope over fear

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram cited Democratic candidate in the US elections Joe Biden's remarks about choosing hope over fear and unity over division, to urge people going to vote in Bihar, MP and elsewhere in India to take a similar vow.

Besides the Assembly polls in Bihar in three phases starting October 28, by-polls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats including 28 in MP, spread across 12 states, will be held on November 3 and 7. "Mr Joe Biden, Democratic candidate in the US elections said yesterday 'we choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction and yes, truth over lies'," Chidambaram said. "That's a good vow that the people of Bihar, MP and elsewhere should take when they go to the polling booths this month," he said through tweets. The election of Jacinda Ardern as the PM of New Zealand gives us hope that decency and progressive values can win elections in a democracy, Chidambaram said.



Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi held a joint election campaign on Sunday and launched a blistering attack on rival Lalu Prasad highlighting the crime situation and lack of development during his RJD rule.

