Just roll with it

A collaboration between two cafes hopes to popularise board games through a series of weekly events

Gaming Nights will be held every Tuesday

In the past few years, Mumbai has witnessed an increase not only in interest for board games but also the arrival of board gaming cafes where members of this burgeoning community can exchange notes and compete with like-minded folk. An upcoming event brings the two elements together in a unique gaming event. "The idea is while people are drinking and eating, rather than having conversations or just listening to music, out here, they get to engage in board games with their friends that they step in with or even with strangers," says Nihar Kotak, one of the organisers.



Catan is a German board game

The two cafes collaborating for this event plan to put forth games like Splendor Board Game, Century: Spice Road, UNO, Mono Deal and Catan. "People can come in with their dates and have fun without getting into an awkward conversation; besides, we also have some good cocktails on offer," sums up Kotak.

ON July 9, July 16 and July 23, 7.30 pm onwards

AT FLEA Bazaar Cafe, Trade View Building, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 200

