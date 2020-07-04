Just two before wedding, 19-year-old girl, her father shot dead by stalker

A 19-year-old Dalit woman and her father were shot dead by her alleged stalker in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on June 27 but came to light on July 3 after a video of the incident was shared on social media.



According to a report in The Times of India, the girl was killed just two days before her wedding. The alleged stalker arrived at the victim’s house when the pre-wedding celebration was going on and started firing indiscriminately on the victim’s family members. The woman’s brother also suffered bullet injuries.

“One bullet hit the girl, who died on the spot, while another hit her father who was rushed to the hospital. He died during the treatment. The girl’s brother also sustained bullet injuries and is being treated. His condition is stable,” Meerut SP (City) Akhilesh Narayan Singh was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

In the police complaint, the woman’s elder brother said that the accused wanted to marry the girl, but she rejected his proposal. “On the night of June 27, the accused along with his friends reached the victim’s house and started pressuring her family for marriage. Later, they opened fire,” the complainant was quoted as saying.

Police filed an FIR under Section 302 (murder) Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the SC/ST Act (Prevention of Atrocities) against five persons, including the main accused, his mother and three other accused. The cops have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news