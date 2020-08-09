'Justice for SSR' campaign spreads to the US; Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares

The online Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput campaign has now spread offline as well. The late actor's US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, posted a picture of a billboard in California and wrote, "Bhai’s Billboard in California...It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a worldwide movement. #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #worldforsushant [sic]"

Sushant's sister also posted a video, which gives a closer look at the billboard in California. Have a look:

Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared a snapshot of his mother, Usha, who passed away in 2002. "Believe you both are together," she captioned the picture. (Read more)

While ex-flame Kriti Sanon wrote, "It's cloudy, it's foggy, it's all so unclear, but they say truth is like the sun. It's always there, so don't speculate. Just patiently wait, for it's gonna be windy and it's gonna rain. But remember my friend, sometimes a storm is just making way for the sun to shine again."

This was Sanon's poetic way to demand justice for her late beau.

According to our report, The ED is looking into allegations that Rs 15 crore were transferred out of Sushant Singh Rajput's bank accounts. In this regard, it is now seeking details of Rajput's registered companies from the company registrar. His father has alleged that Rajput had Rs 17 crore in his bank, of which Rs 15 crore had been transferred. On Saturday, the ED had summoned Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik.

