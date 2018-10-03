Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn-in as the 46th Chief Justice of India

national

As CJI, Justice Gogoi will be heading the bench of the top court that, for the first time in its history, will face a camera inside the courtroom for live-streaming of the proceedings

Supreme Court of India

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was sworn-in as the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) here on Wednesday. He was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at a function held in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

On September 3, President Kovind appointed Justice Gogoi as the 46th Chief Justice of the country. The 63-year-old, who hails from Assam, will be the first Chief Justice from the North Eastern region of the country. He has also been heading a bench in the apex court that is monitoring the preparation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in his home state Assam.

As CJI, Justice Gogoi will be heading the bench of the top court that, for the first time in its history, will face a camera inside the courtroom for live-streaming of the proceedings. The pilot project aimed at bringing transparency and accountability to the judicial process will initially live-stream only cases of national and constitutional importance.

Justice Gogoi has also been overseeing the case relating to setting up of special courts across the country to exclusively hear and decide on criminal cases against sitting Members of Parliament and State Assemblies. He is also heading a bench looking over the progress in the appointment of Lokpal and Lokayuktas.

He was also hearing Central Bureau of Investigation's appeal against the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the sensational Arushi Talwar murder case. After a bench headed by outgoing Chief Justice Dipak Misra refused to refer the 1994 Ismail Farooqi case to a larger Constitution bench, Justice Gogoi is likely to head the bench or form a new bench to hear Ayodhya dispute case, which is slated for hearing on October 29.

Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019. He is also the Executive Chairman of National Legal Service Authority (NALSA).

