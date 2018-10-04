Justice Ranjan Gogoi takes over as 46th Chief Justice of India

national

Ranjan Gogoi becomes the first person from the Northeast to reach the top position of the judiciary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets CJI Justice Ranjan Gogoi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday after which he did some plain-speaking over urgent mentioning of cases in the Supreme Court for hearing, saying they will be disallowed till certain parameters are fixed unless someone is set to be "hanged or evicted".

Gogoi, 63, becomes the first person from the Northeast to reach the top position of the judiciary and will have a tenure of a little over 13 months. He will retire on November 17, 2019. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to Justice Gogoi at a brief ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan's historic Darbar Hall.

Justice Gogoi took the oath in English in the name of god. He succeeds Justice Dipak Misra, who retired Tuesday. Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his predecessor Manmohan Singh and former premier H D Deve Gowda were present at the ceremony.

Gogoi comes out with new roster

Justice Ranjan Gogoi came out with a new roster allocating cases to various benches, and decided that the PIL matters will be heard by him and a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur, who is next in seniority to him.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever