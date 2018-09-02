Justice Ranjan Gogoi to be next Chief Justice of India

national

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2012, is known to be a soft-spoken, but tough judge

Ram Nath Kovind (left) with Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Pic/PTI

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the second senior most judge in the Supreme Court, will take charge as the next Chief Justice of India on October 3, sources have said. Chief Justice Dipak Misra will soon endorse Justice Gogoi's name as his successor, keeping with the tradition of naming the judge next in seniority as the chief justice, sources said.

Justice Gogoi, sources say, will be the Chief Justice till November 17, next year. This comes after the Law Ministry a few days ago asked Chief Justice Dipak Misra to recommend his successor. It is convention for the law ministry to write to the Chief Justice asking for his recommendation on the man who will replace him.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was among the four judges who, in January, criticised Chief Justice Misra in a rare press conference and accused him of misusing his role of assigning cases as the Supreme Court's Master of the Roster.

'Culture of adjournments'

President Ram Nath Kovind has said one of the reasons of long delays in adjudication of cases in courts is the "culture of seeking adjournments as a norm" and judiciary is making efforts to curb the practice. Highlighting the pendency of cases in various courts, he said Indian legal system is marked by long delays and some of the reasons for it are infrastructure gaps and considerable vacancies, particularly in subordinate courts.

CJI on rule of law

The implementation of rule of law in a nation depends on the quality of legal education in a country, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said. Justice Misra said law schools are the hatcheries supplying legal professionals who act as sentinels for the implementation of rule of law.

