Justice Santosh Hedge: Karnataka Lokayukta wrote 20 letters for more security

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Santosh Hegde on Wednesday called the attack on Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty as "serious lapse of security" and said the institution had written 20 letters, demanding more security



Representation pic

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Santosh Hegde on Wednesday called the attack on Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty as "serious lapse of security" and said the institution had written 20 letters, demanding more security, to the government, which were not acknowledged.

Yesterday, the state's Lokayukta was stabbed inside his office premises in Bengaluru by an alleged contractor from Tumakuru over complaints regarding some tenders. "20 letters were written by Lokayukta institution which weren't acknowledged. I hope the government wakes up soon," said Justice Santosh Hegde.

The judge is out of danger now and undergoing treatment at the Mallaya Hospital. Anguished by the incident, Justice Hegde also questioned the government's attitude towards the institution of Lokayukta. "I am more concerned about the attitude of the government towards Lokayukta institution. Metal detectors were not working since many years," Justice Hegde further said. The accused was soon arrested after the attack.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever