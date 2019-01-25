Justice Sikri recuses from hearing plea against Rao's appointment as CBI director

national

Justice Sikri, who had represented CJI Gogoi on the high-powered committee headed by PM Narendra Modi, that controversially removed Alok Verma as CBI director, did not give any specific reason for withdrawing from hearing the case

After CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice A K Sikri, the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, recused himself from hearing a plea challenging the Centre's decision to appoint M Nageswara Rao as interim CBI director.

Justice Sikri, who had represented CJI Gogoi on the high-powered committee headed by PM Narendra Modi, that controversially removed Alok Verma as CBI director, did not give any specific reason for withdrawing from hearing the case. "You understand my position. I can't hear this matter," Justice Sikri said.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the petitioner NGO Common Cause, said, "It is becoming very frustrating and it is giving an impression that your lordship does not want to hear this matter. Earlier, the CJI had recused when the matter was listed. Now your lordship is also recusing from the matter".

