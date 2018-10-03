Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made it official last month?

hollywood

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin exchanged vows on the same day they obtained their marriage licence at the courthouse on September 13

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly secretly married in New York last month without a prenuptial agreement in place. The singer, 24, and the model, 21 — worth USD 250 million and USD 2 million respectively — exchanged vows on the same day they obtained their marriage licence at the courthouse on September 13, the website TMZ reported.

The couple had a preacher on hand, Jeffrey Quinn, a member of the faculty at Nyack College near the courthouse, while Bieber's friend Josh Mehl was the witness at the ceremony. The site reports that the duo asked lawyers for a pre-nup on the same day, but a legal agreement is unable to be drafted on such a short notice.

Furthermore, the couple have made no movement to have an agreement drawn up, even though they are now apparently legally married. The website reported that a source claimed Bieber "doesn't see the need for one".

