Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share steamy kiss

hollywood

Justin Bieber has reportedly rented a USD 13,000 a night villa at the Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello to enjoy with the love of his life

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Picture courtesy/ Justin Beiber Instagram account

Engaged star couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shared a steamy kiss on a luxury yacht in Italy. He has reportedly rented a USD 13,000 a night villa at the Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello to enjoy with the love of his life. The Canadian singer, 25, looked like he was having the time of his life as he spent quality time with his soon to be wife who wore a skimpy black bikini while they were on a yacht on the Amalfi Coast on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In between showering each other with kisses, they seemed immersed in an intense conversation.

Justin proposed to the 21-year-old model in July following just five weeks of dating. While announcing the news, the singer posted, "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!"

"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!" he added. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can"t wait for the best season of life yet!. It"s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!"

The couple first sparked romance rumours three years ago and had been linked together on and off since then.

Also read: Justin Bieber is Hailey Baldwin's absolute best friend

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS