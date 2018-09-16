Justin Bieber applying for US citizenship

hollywood

Justin Bieber who has sparked rumours of a secret wedding with American model Hailey Baldwin, is applying for US citizenship but wants to remain a Canadian citizen too

Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who has sparked rumours of a secret wedding with American model Hailey Baldwin, is applying for US citizenship but wants to remain a Canadian citizen too, tmz.com reported. It quoted unnamed sources as saying that he had deep love for the US and appreciation for the country where he became successful.

He was born in Ontario, Canada, but moved to Atlanta when he was 13. He's been in the US ever since. Meanwhile, the singer has bought an estate worth USD 5 million in Ontario.

