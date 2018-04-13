Justin Bieber attends cycling session with rumoured girlfriend

Singer Justin Bieber stayed covered up as he donned a grey sweatshirt. In addition to sporting the sweater's hoodie, the singer rocked a navy blue baseball cap



Justin Bieber

Singer Justin Bieber enjoyed a gruelling cycling session with Baskin Champion, who is rumoured to be his new girlfriend. Bieber took a SoulCycle class in Beverly Hills on Thursday morning, reported dailymail.co.uk. He stayed covered up as he donned a grey sweatshirt. In addition to sporting the sweater's hoodie, the singer rocked a navy blue baseball cap.

Staying comfortable for the intense workout session, he sported a pair of bright red basketball shorts with a yellow-and-white strip running down the side. Champion tried to stay incognito as she checked into a class alongside Bieber while sporting a matching grey sweatshirt.

Her long blonde hair was covered with a large black hat that featured a patch which read, "Surf naked". The 22-year-old model rocked a pair of palm print leggings and fuzzy pink slippers as she left the class in an elevator. She was spotted emerging from Bieber's home later in the day, with wet hair, but also wearing the same clothes as earlier.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever