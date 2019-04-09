Justin Bieber shares heartfelt post for "soulmate" Hailey Baldwin

hollywood

In a romantic gesture, honouring Hailey Baldwin with love and support, the 25-year-old singer posted a heartfelt poem for Justin Bieber

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber poured his heart out for his model-wife Hailey Baldwin by writing a love-filled poem. In a romantic gesture, honouring Hailey with love and support, the 25-year-old singer posted a heartfelt poem for the 22-year-old model.

The singer shared a stunning picture of his wife and said that he just wanted to "publicly honour" her today and wished her luck before her shoot. "Sunlight falls into the Abyss Just like i fall into your lips. Waves crash onto the shore. My love for you grows more and more Sound of the crickets a true meditation I think of you, gods greatest creation," Justin began his message.

Calling Hailey his one true "soul mate", Justin added, "As i fall into this blissful state I ponder on how you're my one true SOULMATE. It's getting dark too dark to see A chilling breeze embraces me. The smell of chamomile fresh from the garden My life is a movie that both of us star in."

"Speaking of stars I'm starting to see some They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom How big and how vast our world is around us So grateful for god we were lost but he found us," Justin continued.

He added, "So i write the poem with him always in mind Things all around us Just get better with time."

Justin went on to tell Hailey that he falls more in love with her each day, adding, "You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support, encouragement and joy."

The duo stays quite active on the photo-sharing application. Time and again the couple engages in cute banters and PDA moments on their social media handles and fans just can't get enough!

In just a few days, the power couple will be celebrating seven months of marriage. Justin and Hailey, who got engaged in July 2018 while in the Bahamas, secretly tied the knot in a surprise courthouse ceremony in September, last year.

Bieber and Baldwin are set to tie the knot for the second time in a ceremony in front of their friends and families.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Justin opened up about his struggle with depression in an interview with Vogue. The 25-year-old artist reflected upon working on some of his "deep-rooted issues" in a lengthy Instagram post explaining his fans that his music career is taking a back seat as his health and family are top priorities at the moment.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates