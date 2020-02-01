Justin Bieber unfazed by social media flak over his moustache

Pop singer Justin Bieber is not bothered by the criticism over his moustache. Bieber decided to fire back at haters by uploading a new Instagram selfie that offers a closer, clearer view at his new look, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Along with the white-and-black post, he wrote: "My stash my life deal with it." He additionally made use of his Instagram Story handle to share a series of his "stash life" images and screenshots of his friends who also sport a similar style. Bieber's Thursday post was quick to gain support from some of the people close to him. His wife Hailey Baldwin wrote: "Cute buggggggg".

View this post on Instagram MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onJan 30, 2020 at 10:30am PST

Bieber's manager Scooter Braun simply referred to him as "Young Tom Selleck." Chance The Rapper commented: "Let the handlebars grow in." This was not the first time Bieber tried to grow his moustache. Back in May 2018, he shared a selfie of him with barely visible moustache and medium length hair which was down past his ears.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever