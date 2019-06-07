Justin Bieber's van meets with accident in California

hollywood

The cops spoke to Justin Bieber but finally, let him go because he was on the passenger seat when the accident took place

Justin Bieber (Pic/Instagram)

Justin Bieber was seen interacting with cops in the Hollywood area of California after his van met with a minor accident. While the cops were seen talking to the singer, he was let go by them as Justin was not driving the car when the incident took place, it was his driver who landed him in trouble.

On Wednesday, the posterior of a car hit the panel of Justin's ride. The accident left a scratch on the singer's car. The officers spoke to the 'Sorry' singer but finally let him go because he was on the passenger seat when the accident took place, TMZ reported.

According to the report, both parties involved in the accident exchanged information and left.

